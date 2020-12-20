DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

‘7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech’: TMC leader attack Amit Shah

Dec 20, 2020, 02:41 pm IST

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has came down  heavily on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his speech at the BJP election rally.  O’Brien tweeted a screenshot of seven claims made by Shah and offered counter-statements to each.

“#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”. 7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low!” O’Brien tweeted.

“Bengal government has provided Z+ security for JP Nadda but he violated all regulations by allowing a large convoy of vehicles to follow him”, the TMC leader said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has severely criticized the  West Bengal government led by TMC.

