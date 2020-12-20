‘7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech’: TMC leader attack Amit Shah

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has came down heavily on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his speech at the BJP election rally. O’Brien tweeted a screenshot of seven claims made by Shah and offered counter-statements to each.

“#FactCheck of the speech made in Bengal by the henchman of the “tourist gang”. 7 pieces of concocted, false info in one speech. Actually, by his standards, quite low!” O’Brien tweeted.

— Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) December 20, 2020

“Bengal government has provided Z+ security for JP Nadda but he violated all regulations by allowing a large convoy of vehicles to follow him”, the TMC leader said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has severely criticized the West Bengal government led by TMC.