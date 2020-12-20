8 people killed in car bomb blast

8 people were killed and 15 others were injured in a car bomb blast in Kabul. The bomb attack was targeted at a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. The attack happened while the MP’s convey was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighborhood. The blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles, as well as damaging nearby buildings and shops. No militant organization has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students. IS also claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rocket attacks at the major U.S. base in Afghanistan.