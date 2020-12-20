Amit Shah’s mega roadshow on the second day making Bengal shakes up. Know more!!!

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal continues. He will visit the Vishwa Bharati University at Shantiniketan in Birbhum district. He will also attend the mega road show after this. Suvendu Adhikari and other MLAs will be participating along with Amit Shah in the mega road show.

Yesterday, Suvendu Adhikari accepted the membership of the BJP. Apart from Adhikari, Trinamool, left Congress MLAs also came to the BJP. Amit Shah has said that thousands more will join the BJP. Political observers have assessed that amit Shah’s visit has been a big blow to Trinamool Congress.

With just a few months left for the assembly elections, the political opponents of BJP, including the Trinamool Congress, are defending the leaders’ departure. Amit Shah had earlier said that the BJP would win 200 seats in the Assembly elections and come to power. The BJP workers who attended the rally in Midnapore on Amit Shah’s visit were attacked by The Trinamool goons.