BJP office destroyed in fire

A party office of BJP was destroyed in fire. BJP has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack. BJP office situated near a government school on the BT Road in Barrackpur, in North 24 Parganas district was gutted by fire.

Earlier, Barrackpore MLA Shilbhadra Dutta quit TMC and joined BJP in presence of Amit Shah in Paschim Midnapore. “I think that I am unfit in the party in the present scenario. But, I will not resign as an MLA. Why should I resign as an MLA? I have won by people’s votes. If I go [resign] away, where will they go?,” Dutta had said.