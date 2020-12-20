‘Congress initiates reshuffle in 4 states’ ; Decision comes after the Gandhis met the rebels.

The Congress is forcing along with transformations in its administrative oversight after the session with the heretics with a renovation in management in major four states Telangana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Two state bureau leaders Uttar Kumar Reddy-Telangana and Amit Chavada -Gujarat of the Congress have resigned after their unsatisfactory enactments in the current Hyderabad local body ballots and Gujarat byelections. Three All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries have been designated by Mrs. Sonia Gandhi for Assam and Kerala, who will be helping the general secretaries of these states for their forthcoming state assembly next year.

Kamal Nath, one-time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and state party chief, has played a vital role in creating the leadership to meet the 23 insurgents who had begun evident in-party trouble by documenting to the Congress acting chief Sonia Gandhi in August with several directives. Their needs contained a full-time, observable president and maintaining the administrative network including ballots to the Congress Working Committee and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board. These revolutionaries comprised of senior Congress heads like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Shashi Tharoor.

Saturday’s meeting witnessed the involvement of Sonia Gandhi, ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and both their associates and letter-writers. Kamal Nath, Tharoor, Azad were among those at the conference besides ex-minister P Chidambaram. The conference was the foremost in a series of such conferences organized for the next 10 days during which it is anticipated that the Congress leadership will attend the crises of the rebel leaders and manage them.

At the session, Rahul Gandhi said he’s willing to perform for the party as all wish, which is being noticed as a clue that he’ll return as the party chief. Earlier, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had told that “99.9 percent” leaders desired Rahul Gandhi to become party leader. Meanwhile, the party also made changes in the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee on Saturday.