COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in Kerala continuing in the same range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5711 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Kottayam 905, Malappuram 662, Kozhikode 650, Ernakulam 591, Kollam 484, Thrissur 408, Pathanamthitta 360, Thiruvananthapuram 333, Kannur 292, Alappuzha 254, Palakkad 247, Idukki 225, Wayanad 206 and Kasaragod 94. 53,858 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 10.60. A total of 73,47,376 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 111 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 5058 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 501 is not clear. There are currently 2,87,099 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,73,398 are under home / institutional quarantine and 13,701 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 1393 people were admitted to the hospital today.

