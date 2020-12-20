Government announces date of reopening of schools

State government has announced the date of reopening of schools. Karnataka state government has announced the date of reopening of schools.

Schools in Karnataka for classes 6th onwards will reopen from January 1, 2021 but the students of class 6th to 9th will need to get a written consent letter from their parents if they want to attend the classes. Schools for students from class 10th to 12th will also remain open and students will have to attend their regular classes.

“The decision was taken after a meeting chaired by chief minister B S Yediyurappa in presence of health minister K Sudhakar. The meeting was held in the background of the detailed report submitted by the technical advisory committee of Karnataka health dept. The committee has given necessary guidelines and necessary suggestions. The committee’s report suggests that the classes for students studying in class 10th and 12th can be started from January 1,” education minister Suresh Kumar said.