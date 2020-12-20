“In the next election a BJP government will come”: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India chief Ramdas Athawale has claimed that the BJP will form government in West Bengal. The union minister also accused that the state was witnessing “goonda raj” under the Trinamool Congress rule.

“Union Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit and is very important. The politics of West Bengal will see a big change soon. Many leaders from Trinamool are joining BJP and people of the state want a change from Mamata Banerjee’s leadership”, said Ramdas Athawale.

“In the next election, it is definite that a BJP government will come. RPI would want to make a contribution to that. If we get four to five seats, then BJP will gain from that,” he said.