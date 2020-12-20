‘ Lotus will bloom in Bengal’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will win the next assembly election in West Bengal. Union minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is on a visit to the state. On Sunday, Shah visited the Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district and paid tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

” I haven’t seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change” said Amit Shah .

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/4jZgm0vdgE — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020