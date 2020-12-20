” Mamata failed to control the law &order in the state” ; Amit Shah slams over Nadda’s convoy attack!!!

West Bengal; On Sunday Home minister Amit Shah attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over the recent attack on BJP chief J P Nadda‘s convoy and claimed the Centre had the due to solicit state IPS officers liable for furnishing him protection for central delegation. He asserted Banerjee had thwarted to maintain the law and order circumstances in the state, which was quickly descending on all expansion indices.

The minister asserted while addressing a press conference, said Banerjee and the ruling TMC were gathering up the “outsider- insider” case to distract public awareness from the defeats of the state government.“The Centre is well within its rights to send a letter (summoning IPS officers for central deputation) to state government…if they have any doubt they can go through the rule book”. On the “insider-outsider debate”.“I think Mamata di has forgotten a few things. When Mamata di was in Congress did she call Indira Gandhi an outsider? Did she use to term for Prime Minister P V Narashima Rao? Is she trying to create a country where people of one state are not allowed in other states?” he said. He also slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the Bangladeshi invasion.

“The TMC can never stop invasion as it considers in conciliation politics. Only BJP can prevent it, Mamata Banerjee reinforces farmers’ protests but doesn’t let cultivators of Bengal obtain the advantages of central schemes. Is this the way to honor the federal structure?” he said. Replying to a question, the home minister said the regulations for the execution of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will be drafted after the Covid-19 pandemic is got under authority.“Because of the corona, such a massive process can’t be carried out. As soon as COVID vaccination starts we will discuss it,” he said.