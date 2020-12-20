Punjabi version of ‘Bella Ciao‘-the anti-Fascist anthem to express solidarity with the farmers’ protest ;See video !!!

Bengaluru: ‘Bella Ciao‘, the famous anti-Fascist anthem, resounds once again, to voice unity with the farmers opposing the three controversial farm laws. A Punjabi interpretation of the iconic protest song by Poojan Sahil was released on YouTube Thursday and has gathered over 35k views.

The song’s video shows a collection of scenes and commentary from the enduring farmers’ protest areas at Delhi’s borders. An Italian folk song, Bella Ciao was originated in the late 1800s and initially sung by women workers on paddy fields to oppose the extreme working circumstances under which they struggled. It was later embraced as an anthem of protest against fascist forces, including against the Nazi German forces that colonized Italy in the 1940s.

Today, the song has become symbolic of antagonism and persists to be sung in diverse languages worldwide. Farmer discontent soon pinnacled into several strikes, protests, rebellions, and riots, through the end of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Bella Ciao, which means “goodbye beautiful”, depicts a usual day in the life of a mondina. It speaks about waking up and toiling in the paddy fields, among insects and mosquitoes, and straining away youth in the process. And the song also expresses the hope of freedom in the future.

During World War II, Bella Ciao has rekindled again and embraced by the Italian opposition crusade as an anti-fascist song, with altered lyrics. The Partisan (Italian resistance) lyrics articulate of famishing in courage for freedom. Bella Ciao has since been sung worldwide, in diverse languages, like a melody for anti-fascism, freedom, and resistance.

The song was recently got famous by the 2017 Netflix crime drama series Money Heist, which executed it as part of its soundtrack. The song is also played throughout the sequence as a conceit for freedom. The song has also been embraced by multiple climates and environmental activists urging action against the enduring climate crisis, including the Extinction Rebellion. It was utilized in the 2018 #EleNão (Not Him) movement against President Jair Bolsanaro in Brazil and also sung in Colombia as part of its anti-government marches last year. In India, the song achieved popularity when it was sung during protests against the violence that took place inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus last year.