Virus Updates in India: 223 active coronavirus cases per million

According to Union Health Ministry, India registered 25,152 new Covid-19 cases on November 19 and 29,885 recoveries, leading to a decrease of 5,080 in the number of active cases.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital said, “The number of new cases and positivity rate in the country are likely to remain low unless there is some mutation in the virus. This is because a large proportion of the population has already been exposed to the infection, I think. Even though some parts of the country – especially rural India — have reported fewer cases than places like Delhi or Mumbai these are also places where fewer tests happened. And, with a much younger population in the rural areas most people must have recovered with a mild disease.”

He also said, “In UK and other countries in Europe, there was a second surge in the number of infections when their lockdown or other restrictions were lifted. We had seen the same but our lockdown had ended early on when the number of cases was still high, masking the effect. Now, the numbers have come down.”