Vivo has announced new offers on its smartphones for Christmas and New Year

Vivo has declared new offers on its smartphones for Christmas and New Year. These offers are available on the Vivo V20 Pro, V20, V20 SE, Y30, Y51, more phones.

Vivo is also offering a one-time screen replacement of ?999 on the V20 Pro and V20 from December 21 onwards. Customers who purchase the V20 Pro online can also get an additional bonus exchange of ?1,500. More online offers include up to 10% cashback with ICICI Bank on EMI transactions and no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. There’s also a one-time EMI cashback for IDFC customers on the Vivo V20. More offers on the Vivo V-series include flat 10% cashback for ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Zest Money customers on EMI transactions.

The offers had started yesterday and will continue till December 31 across its retail partners. Online offers can be availed on Vivo’s e-store between December 21 and December 23. These offers are available on more smartphones including Vivo V20 SE priced at ?20,990, and Vivo Y51 priced at ?17,990.