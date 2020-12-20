“Wearing masks is mandatory for next six months”: Uddhav Thackeray

Even though the COVID-19 vaccine could be issued in the coming weeks, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has mandated wearing face masks in public places for the next six months. The resolution has been taken as the vaccination drive is supposed to take months and even a whole year to finish.

Thackeray declared specialists are in favor of requiring night-time curfew or lockdown, however, he was not in favor of those measures because the Covid-19 state of affairs within the state is below management, by not utterly. Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 3,940 recent COVID-19 instances. The tally of the state reached 18,92,707. The state also reported 74 deaths as a result of the pandemic within the day, taking the death toll to 48,648.

Thackeray said, “Prevention is better than cure. Wearing a mask at public places should be made a habit for another six months at least.”