‘Wistron failed to implement proper working hour management processes’: Apple

iPhone-maker Apple Inc has said the Taiwan-based Wistron Corp will not receive any new business from the company and has put it on probation.

In a statement, Apple said, “As always, our focus is on making sure everyone in our supply chain is protected and treated with dignity and respect. We are very disappointed and taking immediate steps to address these issues. Wistron has taken disciplinary action and is restructuring their recruitment and payroll teams in Narasapura. Apple employees, along with independent auditors, will monitor their progress.”

The company said, “Wistron failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which led to payment delays for some workers in October and November. Our main objective is to make sure all the workers are treated with dignity and respect, and fully compensated promptly.” Winstron said, “This is a new facility and we recognize that we made mistakes as we expanded. Some of the processes we put in place to manage labor agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded.”