4.6 magnitude earthquake hits

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude on Richter Scale jolted the Kuwait-Saudi Border at 7.04am on Monday. This was announced by the National Meteorological Centre. The earthquake was recorded 56km southwest of Al Ahmadi in Kuwait.

United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake hit early morning on Monday at 6.04am local time at a shallow depth of 10km. A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 4.3 earthquake as well.

There is no immediate reports of damage or causality.