A journalist reports despite the cat’s ‘intervention’; watch the viral video….

There are a number of interesting views from live reporting. One such video is now going viral on social media. This is a video of a journalist reporting on a cat harassment. The video was released from Beirut, Lebanon. The video features Larissa Owen, a senior reporter for Sky News Arabia.

Larissa was presenting an investigation report into the Beirut bombing. Meanwhile, the cat approached Larissa and was seen playing on the belt lying below Larissa’s coat. The cat can be seen playing on Larissa’s belt until the end of the report. After the report, the camera is off and you can see the cat lovingly approaching.

My most loyal follower … ??? pic.twitter.com/2vS6a4i4fq — Larissa Aoun (@LarissaAounSky) December 18, 2020

Larissa shared the video with the caption ‘My most loyal follower’. Larissa says the cat made her reporting more enjoyable than interrupting.