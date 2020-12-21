DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy turns 48

Dec 21, 2020, 05:31 pm IST

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the leader of the YSR Congress Party turned 48 on Monday. Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday .

“Birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Garu. I pray that Almighty blesses him with a healthy and long life,” PM Modi tweeted.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the son of late Congress leader Y S R Reddy. Jagan Mohan Reddy had formed his own party in 2011 after splitting from Congress. The YSR Congress has won the 2019 assembly election and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was came to power in the state. Out of the 175 assembly seats, the YSRCP won 151, seats.

