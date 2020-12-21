Another gulf country closes its borders, suspends flights

A gulf country has decided to close its all borders and to suspend flight services. Oman has announced this. Oman has decided to close its land, air and sea borders, and suspend flights for one week, from Tuesday at 1am.

The decision was taken by the Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 situation in the country. The decision was taken considering the amid fear of the spread of the new coronavirus strain. The decision was made at an emergency meeting presided over by Hamoud Bin Faisal Al Busaidi, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the committee.

Earlier Saudi Arabia and Kuwait has also announced the decision to suspend the flights services. a number of European countries have imposed new travel restrictions and suspended flights from and to Britain.