‘Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’ faces second round of questioning by NCB in drug probe ; Likely to endure arrest!!!

Arjun Rampal is being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials in the drug investigation being held by the agency after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor is likely to get arrested by the NCB if the doctor’s prescription that he proposed to the agency is discovered to be unreal. Arjun Rampal reached at the NCB Mumbai office for the second round of questioning on Monday morning.

Authorities have disclosed that the NCB suspects the doctor’s prescription proposed by Arjun Rampal concerning some psychiatric medicines is unreal. The medicines were located at the actor’s residency during a invasion operated by the agency last month.

Arjun Rampal had appeared before NCB, a doctor’s medicine for the psychiatric drugs discovered at his home. Speaking to the press, Arjun Rampal had stated that he had nothing to do with any kind of narcotics or drug peddlers and was collaborating with the agency. He had also said that he has presented a proper prescription for the tablets found at his residence.

Arjun Rampal was called by the NCB regarding the same prescription. The warrant was sent on December 15 and Rampal was told to appear before the agency on December 16. However, he pursued a week to appear before them mentioning personal reasons.If the prescription provided by Arjun Rampal turns out to be manipulated or fake, the actor could even encounter an arrest by the agency as the psychiatric medicine found at his residence is a scheduled drug under NDPS Act.

As per sources, Arjun Rampal had acquired the prescription through a friend from a doctor based in Delhi. Moreover, the prescription was expired. Hence, the actor could confront an arrest for producing a fake, backdated prescription which is a crime. After the actor’s home was raided, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, was also interrogated by the NCB twice. Her brother, Agisialos Demetriades, was apprehended by the NCB in two cases and was just freed on bail.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella’s name had appeared in the term of the NCB investigation after Gabriella’s brother, Agisialos, was charged by the agency in another narcotic case. The NCB had captured a small quantity of Hashish and Alprazolam tablets, both prohibited narcotic drugs, from him. Agisialos was in contact with Omega Godwin, a Nigerian national apprehended for the reserve of cocaine in Mumbai. Agisialos was captured after he was anointed by Omega Godwin to NCB officials.