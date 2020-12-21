COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases sees a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed to 3423 peoples in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 626, Kozhikode 507, Ernakulam 377, Palakkad 305, Thrissur 259, Alappuzha 242, Kollam 234, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kottayam 217, Kannur 159, Pathanamthitta 112, Wayanad 65, Idukki 55 and Kasaragod 43. During the last 24 hours, 34,847 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 9.82. A total of 73,82,223 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 48 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 2982 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 359 is not clear. There are currently 2,80,375 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,66,765 are under home / institutional quarantine and 13,610 in hospitals. A total of 1312 people were admitted to the hospital today.

