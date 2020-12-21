BJP candidates elected as chairpersons of 12 municipal corporation

The results of election held to elect chairpersons of municipal bodies in Rajasthan were announced. BJP candidates were elected as chairpersons of 12 municipal corporation. The ruling Congress has won 36 chairpersons seats. 2 Independent candidates has also won.

The Congress won two seats in Baran, eight in Bharatpur, three in Dausa, two in Dholpur and three in Karauli. In Alwar, the Congress formed the governing boards in two municipal councils and the BJP won four. In , Jaipur, the Congress won nine councils out of 10. In Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur and Kota, it was one each for the BJP and Congress. In Sri Ganganagar, both BJP and Congress won four councils. In Sirohi, BJP won the only council.

Of 1,775 municipal wards, results were declared for 1,774 on December 12; the Congress won 619, independents 597, BJP 547 and the rest others. The voting to elect representatives of 1,775 wards was held on December 11. Amid Covid-19.