Covid-19 Updates: 1077 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The recovery rate has reached at 87.3% in UAE. The fatality rate has remained firm at 0.3%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention in the country.

1077 new coronavirus cases along with 845 recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 194,652. The overall recoveries has reached at 169,840. The death toll has mounted to 639.

At present there are 24173 active cases in the country. As many as new 94,911 Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till now has reached at 19.4 million.