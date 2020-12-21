Farmers’ rage against the three controversial farm laws entered its 26th day on Monday as the standoff between the center and farmers’ unions persists. The government asked farmers’ unions to have a meeting with the administration again and requested them to set the date of the discussion at Vigyan Bhavan according to their convenience.

Farmer unions opposing Delhi’s borders determined to step up coercion on the administration to abolish the new farm laws and declared a relay hunger strike at all the protest zones from Monday onwards while requesting protestors from across the country to unite them. Strengthening their objection against the Centre’s contentious agricultural reform laws, the farmers on Sunday stated that they would keep a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest spots and stop toll collection on highways in Haryana from December 25 to 27. Before that, the protesters will observe Kisan Diwas on December 23.

Addressing a press meeting, Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said farmers would follow a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday. He also stated that the protesters are being tormented by the Haryana administration.“Protesters are being threatened by the Haryana government. This is against the law of the Supreme Court. I insist them to stop ridiculing farmers from tomorrow,” Yadav said.

Union minister VK Singh said that the continuing protests were “more political” in spirit. He declared that “actual farmers are very happy with what has been accomplished in the last six months.”Various organizations associated with the farmers’ agitation observed ‘Farmer Martyrs Homage Day’ on Sunday in the memory of farmers who died since the uproar began. As per the report,33 farmers who had been partaking in the battle have died since 26th November.