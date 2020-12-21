Duplicate driving license charges increased…

DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSAutomobile

The rate for duplicate driving licenses has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. An additional payment of Rs 260 including card amount and service charge is required. As a result, a duplicate license can be obtained only on payment of Rs. 1260/-.

Duplicate licenses can be obtained by those who have lost their license due to various reasons. Applicants pay Rs 200 for a smart card but are still issued a laminated card. The Department of Motor Vehicles has decided to switch to a centralized license printing system, which issues licenses on smart cards, but to no avail. Officials say they can expect a driver’s license on a smart card by early 2021.

