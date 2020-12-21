Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had slipped down against the US dollar. As per market experts, the strengthening of US dollar in the overseas market and the negative opening of Indian share market has weighed upon the Indian rupee. But the sustained foreign fund inflows and lower crude prices supported the rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened lower at 73.74 against the US dollar. The rupee declined 17 paise to 73.73 against the US dollar in opening trade trading. In the previous session, the rupee strengthened by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.46% at 90.37.