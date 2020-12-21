Gulf country suspends flight services; Closes borders

A gulf country has suspended all flight services and also closed all sea ports and land borders. Saudi Arabia has announced this. The Saudi Arabian government has suspended all international flights for a week. The country also banned the entry of passengers through land and sea ports.

Earlier a number of European countries have imposed new travel restrictions and suspended flights from and to Britain amid fear of the spread of the new virus strain. Foreign flights that are currently in the Saudi territory will be exempt and will be allowed to leave.

The Saudi Arabia government also issued some precautionary measures for all citizens and residents. As per the instructions, all residents and citizens who has visited one of the European countries or any country where the epidemic appeared, must under go home isolation for a period of two weeks, starting from the date he/she arrived in the Kingdom. They must also undergo a Covid-19 test during the isolation period.