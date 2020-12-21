Happy Birthday Govinda ; How he became India’s comedy king? Know the rare facts…

New Delhi: 90’s star and famous for his unrivaled humorous timing and amazing dancing skills, Govinda turned 57 on December 21. The ‘Dulhe Raja’ actor, who has a career spanning more than 30 years in Bollywood, never yielded to burst up his audience. Such was his allure, that he was also considered as among the idols of the 90 era.

Govinda is famous for his dancing mastery. Some of his most spoken dance numbers are still famous among the groups, like ‘Kisi Disco me Jaye’, ‘Sona Kitna Sona Hai’, ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare’ and ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ among others. Govinda made his debut in 1986 with Shibu Mitra’s ‘Ilzaam’ and moved on to act in more than 165 movies. His films like ‘Hero No. 1’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Raja Babu’, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Coolie No. 1’ and ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’ were blockbusters which directed him to evolve as a comedy icon in the Bollywood. Even today, several dancers love and feel dignified in portraying his peppy dance numbers from Hindi films.

Some rare facts about Govinda;

Govinda was born as Govind Ahuja and is favorably called Chi-Chi.

His parents were famous personalities. Govinda’s father Arun Ahuja was an actor during the 1940s, who had later left the industry. Nirmala Devi, Govinda’s mother, was a famous classical singer and an actor.

Govinda had a love marriage, he wedded his wife Sunita on March 11, 1987. The couple has two children- daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan.

A year after acting in his debut film ‘Ilzaam’, the actor had disclosed in an interview that he had signed 70 films at once. “Yes, I had 70 films,” the actor admitted. He asserted that there were days when he used to act for 4-5 films in a day.