Here are some measures to be taken care of to prevent Shigella disease….

Shigellosis is a disease that is transmitted through contaminated food and sewage. Shigellosis is caused by bacteria belonging to the genus Shigella. The disease is easily spread by direct or indirect contact with the excrement of the patient. Shigella bacteria are one of the main causes of diarrhea.

The disease mainly affects the intestines. Therefore, blood is found along with the stool. Children under the age of five have a higher risk of death if Shigella symptoms become severe. There is no vaccine for shigellosis. If left untreated, the disease can spread quickly. The disease is usually cured without treatment. ORS, I.V. Treatment with fluid and paracetamol is given primarily. Symptoms can be Diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, fatigue, bloody stools, dehydration.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES: