“I will personally meet Mamata Didi and seek her apology”;TMC MLA returns to party within 24 hours of resignation

Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari pushed a U-turn on Friday evening stating that he remains with the party and will persist to stay with it. His decision came a day after he said he has left the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

This U-turn came pursuing his discussion with state minister Arup Biswas. Political analyst Prashant Kishor has also attended the meeting. It is understood that Tewari apologized to Mamata Banerjee during his conference with Arup Biswas. Ever since he strode down as Asansol’s civic body chief, the BJP has been unoccupied about him. Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo voiced his reservations publicly. This is possible to be one of the aspects behind the decision.

On Thursday, Jitendra Tiwari declared his resignation from the TMC after footing down as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.” I have left from the position of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not permitted to operate, what will I do with the post? So, I quit,” he said. Later in the day, he informed his resignation from the prior membership of the TMC. “There is no point in persisting in the TMC as I am not being let to work for the people,” he added.