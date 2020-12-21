‘Indian players forget the game’, Dravid flies to Australia to teach….

Former India captain Rahul Dravid is reportedly in Australia to teach Indian cricketers who forgot to play against Australia. Former BCCI captain Dilip Vengsarkar has reportedly asked the BCCI to send Dravid to guide the Indian batsmen.

Wenger’s comments came in the wake of India’s miserable defeat in the first Test. “There is no one better than Dravid to tell Indian players how to play in a crisis like in Australia. The arrival of Dravid will help boost the confidence of Indian team members. Even if Dravid arrives in Australia and stays in the quarantine for two weeks, India will get Dravid’s services in the third Test, ”Vengsarkar said.

India gave up an incredible 53-run lead in the first innings of the first Test against Australia. India were all out for just 36 in the second innings. India also had a record of embarrassment.