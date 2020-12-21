Kuwait suspends flight services

Another gulf country has suspended flight services. Kuwait has suspended flights coming from England. The Directorate General Civil Aviation announced the decision. The decision was taken after placing it on the list of high-risk countries amid mounting concern over a new strain of COVID-19.

The ban comes after the British government announced the new faster-spreading strain of the COVID-19 virus. A number of European countries have imposed new travel restrictions and halted flights from and to Britain amid fear of the spread of the new virus strain.

Also Read: Gulf country suspends flight services

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has also suspended international flight services and also closed all land and sea ports.