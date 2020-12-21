‘ Mamata Banerjee is concerned about making her nephew the chief minister ‘: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused that the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is only concerned about making her nephew the chief minister of West Bengal. Amit Shah said this while attending a party rally in West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee started with ‘Ma, Mati aur Manush’ slogan. But this slogan is not to be seen anywhere today because of appeasement policy and dictatorship. TMC is limited to being a family party today,” Shah said.

“Instead of being concerned about the 10 crore people of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is concerned about making her nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) the chief minister of West Bengal,” he added.

“I want to make an earnest request to the people of West Bengal to join forces with BJP’s ‘Aar noi anyay’ (no more injustice) campaign and support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is BJP’s commitment to give a good administration to the people of West Bengal and it will not back down at any time”, said the Union Home Minister.