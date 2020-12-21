Narendra Modi to hold a virtual meeting with the Vietnamese Prime Minister….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc today to discuss strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders are expected to discuss defense, energy, health care and development participation.

“During the summit, the two leaders will exchange views on bilateral, regional and global issues and guide the future development of a comprehensive and strategic partnership between India and Vietnam.” – The Prime Minister’s Office said in an official statement issued ahead of the meeting.