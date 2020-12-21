New variant of coronavirus more than 70% more likely to spread: Discovered vaccine is not enough…

LONDON: Several countries canceling their flights to the UK following the discovery of a new strain of the virus. So far, 17 countries have canceled flights. Experts say the new variant of the pandemic could have a number of disadvantages that researchers do not yet know about.

A four-tiered lockdown has been announced in the south of England where the disease has been confirmed. The United States has not yet imposed a travel ban on the UK, but said it was assessing the situation.

France, Germany, Israel, El Salvador, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Italy, Finland, Denmark, Turkey, Morocco, Belgium, Canada, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Ireland have so far imposed travel bans on Europe.

Researchers are studying the nature of the new virus. Like the influenza virus, when a person comes in contact with various viruses, they mutate. The virus is currently genetically modified, having been found in Wuhan, China. The UK government says the new virus is spreading more dangerously than its predecessor.