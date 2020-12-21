Police recovered Pakistan-made grenades from field

Police has recovered Pakistan-made grenades from field. The Punjab police has recovered 11 grenades from near Chakri post along the Pakistan border. The grandees recovered nearly 1-km inside of the Indian border in a village in Salach, under Dorangla Police Station of Gurdaspur. .

The grenades had an ‘RGS’ mark which is found in almost all Pakistan-made grenades. The grenades are suspected to have been made by an ordnance factory in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi. Police have registered a case and probe into the matter has begun.

Earlier, the Punjab police has arrested two people for using drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons.