Political strategist Prashant Kishor predicts the number of seats BJP may win In West Bengal

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has predicted the number of seats that BJP may win in the West Bengal Assembly election. Prashant Kishor who is handling the political campaign of ruling Trinamool Congress has said that BJP may face a crushing defeat in the 2021 elections.

For all the hype AMPLIFIED by a section of supportive media, in reality BJP will struggle to CROSS DOUBLE DIGITS in #WestBengal PS: Please save this tweet and if BJP does any better I must quit this space! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 21, 2020

Kishor’s tweet comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s campaign in the state. Seeking a 5-year mandate for the BJP, Shah promised to turn the state into Sonar Bangla. He also claimed that his party would form the next government with 200 seats – there are 294 seats in the state assembly.