Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora died on Monday. He was aged 93. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in News Delhi due to urine infection. Vora had tested positive for the coronavirus in October this year but later recovered from the disease.

Motilal Vora was a long-time Congress leader and was considered to be very close to the Gandhi family. Motilal Vora was a Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh till April this year. He was also the Congress general secretary till the recent reshuffle.

“Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.