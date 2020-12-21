Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

The domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSR Nifty has ended lower. The BSE Sensex settled 1,406.73 points or 3.00% lower at 45553.96. Nifty was down 432.10 points or 3.14% at 13328.40.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower. About 580 shares have advanced, 2381 shares declined, and 163 shares are unchanged . The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,082 shares were falling while 837 were advancing on the BSE.

The top losers in the market were ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil, GAIL, Tata Motors, , Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC and Hindalco.

The top gainers in the market were Nestle India, Cipla, Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS were among the notable gainers.