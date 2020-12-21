Tamannaah Bhatia birthday; Gorgeous south Indian actress turned 31 today

South Indian gorgeous actress Tamannaah Bhatia celebrated her 31st birthday today, December 21st. The actress started her acting career at the age of 15 while she was still in school. She appeared in an important role in the Baahubali franchise. The second movie “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion” is said to be the highest-grossing film of all time. On her special day, she received a pre-birthday surprise from her team members at her Caravan on the sets. The actress shared those videos through her Instagram account where we can see she danced along with her team members. Now, the video is going viral on social media.

Another birthday gift for her is the makers of 11th Hour, a web series, shared the actress’s look in her debut web series. Sharing the poster on Twitter, director Praveen Sattaru wrote, “Here’s a glimpse of the birthday girl @tammannahspeaks as Aratrika Reddy in the world of #11thHour, the actor’s first-ever Telugu web series.” The poster has Tamannaah Bhatia in a boss lady look.