BREAKING NEWS: Pakistan Senator passes away due to coronavirus

Pakistan’s Senator Kalsoom Parveen died on November 20 after contracting Covid-19.

Ms Parveen, who was elected senator in 2015 from Balochistan, had contracted the virus last month and was initially admitted to Polyclinic and later shifted to a private hospital in the capital. In a statement, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said she did not only serve the people in underdeveloped areas of Balochistan but also played an important role in Pakistani politics.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Senator Rehman Malik, Senator Faisal Javed and others also extended condolences to the family and expressed deep sorrow over the demise. They said the deceased was a strong voice for the people of Balochistan.