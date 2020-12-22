Can ‘haraam’ items use to save a person’s life? Muslim leaders raised concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine

As companies around the globe race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and nations scramble to secure millions of doses, questions about the use of pork-derived ingredients have begun to play a role in the purchasing and planned distribution.

Muslims and Jews said that the usage or consumption of pork products is banned in some religious groups. In a statement, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahli, President of Islamic Center of India said, “We welcome the move of the government. It is a matter of happiness that people are regularly being advised on carrying all safety measures and protecting themselves against COVID-19. I appeal to everyone to ignore any rumor around the COVID-19 vaccine. The medicine should not be a matter of religion. Safety of life is the biggest thing, so get the vaccine done in all the usual ways. First of all, try those elderly members of your family are given the shot. The vaccine isn’t being brought by any political party and hence, it would be wrong to give it a political color. The Islamic Center had helped the government in the campaign against polio. This time too, it will help in the COVID-19 vaccination drive during this pandemic.”

“Pork-derived gelatin has been widely used as a stabilizer to ensure vaccines remain safe and effective during storage and transport. Some companies have worked for years to develop pork-free vaccines. But demand, existing supply chains, cost and the shorter shelf life of vaccines not containing porcine gelatin means the ingredient is likely to continue to be used in a majority of vaccines for years,” said Dr. Salman Waqar, general secretary of the British Islamic Medical Association.