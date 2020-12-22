Central Government with explanation on giving Covid vaccine to children….

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health has clarified that the Covid vaccine should not be given to children as per the current situation in the country.

A member of the Justice Commission, M.K. Paul told this at a news conference on the variant of the Covid virus in Britain. He said that the genetically modified Covid virus has not been found in India so far. He said that the new range of viruses is not a challenge to the currently developed vaccines. He added that the genetic variation of the virus was not fatal and would not increase the severity of the disease.