‘Covaxin crosses half-way mark in Phase 3 trial’: Bharat Biotech

India’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, has successfully delivered 13,000 volunteers for clinical trials, which is the half-way mark in the 26,000 subject trials.

“This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation. We sincerely thank all the 13000 volunteers across the country for their support in enabling us to bring out a safe and efficacious Indian vaccine for Covid-19. This pro-vaccine public health volunteerism is a morale booster for us to achieve our milestone target of 26,000 soon – Thank you, volunteers. Thank you India,” said Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella.

In a statement, Bharat Biotech said, “… this is India’s first and only Phase-3 efficacy study for a Covid-19 vaccine, and the largest phase -3 efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India. Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer-reviewed scientific journals.” Covaxin is India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech.