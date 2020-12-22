Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches at 87.5% in UAE

The recovery rate has reached at 87.5% in UAE. The fatality rate has reached at 0.3%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Meanwhile, 1266 new coronavirus cases along with 1611 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 195,878. The overall recoveries has reached at 171,451. The death toll has reached at 642.

At present there are 23,785 active cases in UAE. 140051additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. Thus the total tests done till now has reached at 19.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge has made negative Covid-19 PCR test result compulsory for students aged 12 years and above to physically attend face-to-face classes of the next academic term in Abu Dhabi. The Adek has also made Covid-19 PCR testing mandatory for teachers and school staff.