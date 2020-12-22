Five charred to death as container truck hits car

In a tragic incident, at least 5 people lost their lives as a container truck hit the car in which they were travelling. The car was burnt and the passengers including a child, a woman and three men were charred to death in the accident that took place in Yamuna Expressway in Agra in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Agra: Five people travelling in a car were burnt alive when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Khandauli early morning today. "We are trying to reach out to next of the kin of the victims. Truck driver is missing," says DM Prabhu N Singh. pic.twitter.com/0RMOVj6NaG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2020

The container truck was coming from the wrong direction when it hit the car near Khandauli area of Agra. The impact of the collision was so huge that the car caught flames and engulfed everyone sitting inside it.