For the first time in history, BJP acquires seats in Kashmir

For the first time in history, the BJP has reportedly opened an account in the Kashmir Valley. Azaz Hussain won from the Khonmo constituency in Balhama, Srinagar. The BJP was in the lead in the first hours of the counting. But then things changed. At the same time, new information is coming out confirming the victory of Azaz Hussain.

The BJP has reportedly won three seats in the Kashmir division. BJP candidate Munna Latheef is reported to have won the Kakapora in Pulwama. BJP candidate Aijaz Ahmed also won the Thulai seat. According to recent reports, the BJP is making great strides in the Jammu division. The BJP is leading in 62 seats. Meanwhile, the Gupkar alliance is leading in 23 seats, the Congress in 17 seats, and the others in 37 seats.

