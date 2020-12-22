Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. As per the market experts, the muted opening of Indian share market and concerns about a new coronavirus strain has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.95 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 16 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee plunged 23 paise to end at a two-week low of 73.79 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.26% to 90.27.