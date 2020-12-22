From now on, all traditional Indian martial arts and yoga will be competitive items…

New Delhi: The Union Sports Ministry has said that from now on, all traditional Indian martial arts and yoga will be competitive. Khelo, which started promoting athletes from the rural level of India, is now making its way into traditional martial arts in India.

It was in the special interest of the Prime Minister that Khelo decided to make martial arts and yoga a part of India. The decision was announced by Union Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju.

Kalaripayat from Kerala, Mallakhamb from Maharashtra, Gadga from Punjab and Thang-ta from the north-eastern states are included. Currently, the Ministry of Sports organizes international sports events for the youth. Those who are elected from the state level compete at the national level.