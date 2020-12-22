Fungal outbreak raises concern following Covid; The death toll is reported to be 10…

New Delhi: The presence of a new genetically modified type of Covid virus in some foreign countries has frightened people who are trying to return to normal life slowly from the impact of Covid. Fungal infections have also been reported following this. Fungal infections have been reported in Covid recovered patients.

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by weakened immune system. Dozens of people infected with the fungus have reportedly succumbed to their injuries. According to the report, 13 people in Delhi and 44 in Ahmedabad were affected by the fungus. Having to take antiviral drugs and steroids as part of Covid treatment is a major cause of fungal infections, which further weakens the immune system. Mucormycosis has been reported before. But it is of concern that it affects Covid patients.

Many infected people have been reported to have lost their eyesight and suffered serious health problems. Mucosal mycosis mainly affects the chambers of the brain and the lungs. Symptoms also vary depending on which organ is affected. The most common symptoms are swelling on one side of the face, fever and headache. People seeking treatment for cancer and diabetes, as well as those undergoing organ transplants, are more likely to catch the fungus.